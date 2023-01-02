Agrify Corporation (AGFY) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 59,860 K

December 30, 2023, Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY) trading session started at the price of $0.33, that was 0.97% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.3399 and dropped to $0.32 before settling in for the closing price of $0.33. A 52-week range for AGFY has been $0.25 – $115.00.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -59.70%. With a float of $6.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $8.86 million.

In an organization with 136 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +6.56, operating margin of -49.55, and the pretax margin is -53.96.

Agrify Corporation (AGFY) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Agrify Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Agrify Corporation is 1.71%, while institutional ownership is 6.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 20, was worth 1,500,000. In this transaction CEO and Chairman of this company bought 2,307,692 shares at a rate of $0.65, taking the stock ownership to the 2,361,538 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 19, when Company’s Director bought 54,264 for $85.10, making the entire transaction worth $4,617,866. This insider now owns 65,956 shares in total.

Agrify Corporation (AGFY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$35.1 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$4.32) by -$30.78. This company achieved a net margin of -54.24 while generating a return on equity of -49.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -4.65 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -59.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Agrify Corporation (AGFY) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -62.06, a number that is poised to hit -1.88 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -6.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Agrify Corporation (AGFY)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.78 million. That was better than the volume of 0.66 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Agrify Corporation’s (AGFY) raw stochastic average was set at 0.42%, which indicates a significant decrease from 12.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 519.37% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 335.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0445, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.6931. However, in the short run, Agrify Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.3419. Second resistance stands at $0.3509. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3618. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3220, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3111. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3021.

Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY) Key Stats

There are 8,876K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.90 million. As of now, sales total 59,860 K while income totals -32,470 K. Its latest quarter income was 7,020 K while its last quarter net income were -46,270 K.