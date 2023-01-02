Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (AMEH) 20 Days SMA touches 0.82%: The odds favor the bear

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AMEH) on December 30, 2023, started off the session at the price of $29.38, plunging -0.44% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $29.78 and dropped to $29.08 before settling in for the closing price of $29.72. Within the past 52 weeks, AMEH’s price has moved between $26.89 and $75.23.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 68.20%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 60.90%. With a float of $39.43 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $44.95 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1133 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.71, operating margin of +12.69, and the pretax margin is +10.05.

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (AMEH) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Medical Care Facilities industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. is 3.50%, while institutional ownership is 36.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 17, was worth 9,250,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 250,000 shares at a rate of $37.00, taking the stock ownership to the 11,175,702 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 17, when Company’s Director sold 250,000 for $37.00, making the entire transaction worth $9,250,000. This insider now owns 270,081 shares in total.

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (AMEH) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.2) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +9.54 while generating a return on equity of 18.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 60.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.70% during the next five years compared to 25.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AMEH) Trading Performance Indicators

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (AMEH) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.42, a number that is poised to hit 0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.97 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (AMEH)

Looking closely at Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AMEH), its last 5-days average volume was 0.12 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.3 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.62.

During the past 100 days, Apollo Medical Holdings Inc.’s (AMEH) raw stochastic average was set at 10.77%, which indicates a significant decrease from 54.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 81.46% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 62.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $31.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $39.26. However, in the short run, Apollo Medical Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $29.89. Second resistance stands at $30.18. The third major resistance level sits at $30.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $29.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $28.78. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $28.49.

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AMEH) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.69 billion based on 56,723K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 773,920 K and income totals 73,860 K. The company made 317,000 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 25,990 K in sales during its previous quarter.