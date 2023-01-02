Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. (AIT) average volume reaches $187.24K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

On December 30, 2023, Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. (NYSE: AIT) opened at $125.93, lower -0.70% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $126.93 and dropped to $124.92 before settling in for the closing price of $126.92. Price fluctuations for AIT have ranged from $88.09 to $133.74 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 8.00%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 78.70% at the time writing. With a float of $38.01 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $38.53 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 6067 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.64, operating margin of +9.63, and the pretax margin is +8.65.

Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. (AIT) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Industrial Distribution industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 94.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 01, was worth 1,844,999. In this transaction VP-General Counsel & Secretary of this company sold 14,539 shares at a rate of $126.90, taking the stock ownership to the 86,220 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 25, when Company’s VP-Chief HR Officer sold 7,146 for $112.66, making the entire transaction worth $805,068. This insider now owns 24,632 shares in total.

Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. (AIT) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.63) by $0.34. This company achieved a net margin of +6.76 while generating a return on equity of 24.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.73 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 78.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.00% during the next five years compared to 14.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. (NYSE: AIT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. (AIT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.23. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 52.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.19, a number that is poised to hit 1.72 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. (AIT)

Looking closely at Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. (NYSE: AIT), its last 5-days average volume was 89100.0, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.17 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.69.

During the past 100 days, Applied Industrial Technologies Inc.’s (AIT) raw stochastic average was set at 79.33%, which indicates a significant increase from 45.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.15% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $126.07, while its 200-day Moving Average is $108.35. However, in the short run, Applied Industrial Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $127.00. Second resistance stands at $127.97. The third major resistance level sits at $129.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $124.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $123.95. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $122.98.

Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. (NYSE: AIT) Key Stats

There are currently 38,572K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.90 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,811 M according to its annual income of 257,410 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,062 M and its income totaled 76,880 K.