Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (APRE) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -7.28%

Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APRE) kicked off on December 30, 2023, at the price of $0.304, up 0.12% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.3419 and dropped to $0.304 before settling in for the closing price of $0.33. Over the past 52 weeks, APRE has traded in a range of $0.31-$3.21.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 31.10%. With a float of $40.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $53.00 million.

In an organization with 16 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (APRE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is 2.50%, while institutional ownership is 7.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 18, was worth 35,500. In this transaction Director of this company bought 50,000 shares at a rate of $0.71, taking the stock ownership to the 318,580 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 18, when Company’s Chairman & CEO bought 37,500 for $0.64, making the entire transaction worth $24,124. This insider now owns 292,616 shares in total.

Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (APRE) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$4.34 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.37) by -$3.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 31.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APRE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Aprea Therapeutics Inc.’s (APRE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 8.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.17, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (APRE)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.18 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.41 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Aprea Therapeutics Inc.’s (APRE) raw stochastic average was set at 3.68%, which indicates a significant decrease from 12.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 106.35% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 93.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4824, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9067. However, in the short run, Aprea Therapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.3473. Second resistance stands at $0.3635. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3852. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3094, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2877. The third support level lies at $0.2715 if the price breaches the second support level.

Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APRE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 17.50 million has total of 52,998K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -37,130 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -4,020 K.