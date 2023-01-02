Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW) 20 Days SMA touches -1.09%: The odds favor the bear

December 30, 2023, Arrow Electronics Inc. (NYSE: ARW) trading session started at the price of $104.56, that was -0.85% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $104.71 and dropped to $103.71 before settling in for the closing price of $105.47. A 52-week range for ARW has been $89.38 – $137.95.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 8.00%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 103.60%. With a float of $61.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $64.23 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 20700 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.62, operating margin of +4.52, and the pretax margin is +4.17.

Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Arrow Electronics Inc. stocks. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 15, was worth 672,180. In this transaction SVP, Chief Information Officer of this company sold 6,000 shares at a rate of $112.03, taking the stock ownership to the 19,381 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 09, when Company’s Director sold 1,550 for $121.92, making the entire transaction worth $188,982. This insider now owns 101 shares in total.

Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $5.63) by $0.15. This company achieved a net margin of +3.21 while generating a return on equity of 21.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 5.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 103.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.10% during the next five years compared to 21.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Arrow Electronics Inc. (NYSE: ARW) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 21.37, a number that is poised to hit 4.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 16.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW)

Looking closely at Arrow Electronics Inc. (NYSE: ARW), its last 5-days average volume was 0.25 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.54 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.65.

During the past 100 days, Arrow Electronics Inc.’s (ARW) raw stochastic average was set at 57.43%, which indicates a significant increase from 31.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.02% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 30.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $105.23, while its 200-day Moving Average is $110.48. However, in the short run, Arrow Electronics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $104.95. Second resistance stands at $105.33. The third major resistance level sits at $105.95. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $103.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $103.33. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $102.95.

Arrow Electronics Inc. (NYSE: ARW) Key Stats

There are 61,508K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 6.49 billion. As of now, sales total 34,477 M while income totals 1,108 M. Its latest quarter income was 9,266 M while its last quarter net income were 342,400 K.