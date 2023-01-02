Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (ASTI) last year’s performance of -87.93% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTI) kicked off on December 30, 2023, at the price of $1.52, up 3.82% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.63 and dropped to $1.52 before settling in for the closing price of $1.57. Over the past 52 weeks, ASTI has traded in a range of $1.44-$37.50.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Technology Sector giant was -19.00%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -450.70%. With a float of $17.43 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $33.16 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 51 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -329.22, operating margin of -1446.28, and the pretax margin is -987.19.

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (ASTI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Solar Industry. The insider ownership of Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. is 12.50%, while institutional ownership is 0.70%.

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (ASTI) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -987.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -450.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Ascent Solar Technologies Inc.’s (ASTI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 41.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.32

Technical Analysis of Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (ASTI)

Looking closely at Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTI), its last 5-days average volume was 51180.0, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 61883.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, Ascent Solar Technologies Inc.’s (ASTI) raw stochastic average was set at 1.15%, which indicates a significant decrease from 10.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 136.39% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 139.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.8507, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.5135. However, in the short run, Ascent Solar Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.6667. Second resistance stands at $1.7033. The third major resistance level sits at $1.7767. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.5567, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4833. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.4467.

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 53.30 million has total of 33,931K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 610 K in contrast with the sum of -6,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 10 K and last quarter income was -7,910 K.