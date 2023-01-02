Search
admin
admin

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (ASTI) last year’s performance of -87.93% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Top Picks

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTI) kicked off on December 30, 2023, at the price of $1.52, up 3.82% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.63 and dropped to $1.52 before settling in for the closing price of $1.57. Over the past 52 weeks, ASTI has traded in a range of $1.44-$37.50.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?

A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.

And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023.

Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Technology Sector giant was -19.00%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -450.70%. With a float of $17.43 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $33.16 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 51 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -329.22, operating margin of -1446.28, and the pretax margin is -987.19.

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (ASTI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Solar Industry. The insider ownership of Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. is 12.50%, while institutional ownership is 0.70%.

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (ASTI) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -987.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -450.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Ascent Solar Technologies Inc.’s (ASTI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 41.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.32

Technical Analysis of Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (ASTI)

Looking closely at Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTI), its last 5-days average volume was 51180.0, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 61883.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, Ascent Solar Technologies Inc.’s (ASTI) raw stochastic average was set at 1.15%, which indicates a significant decrease from 10.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 136.39% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 139.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.8507, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.5135. However, in the short run, Ascent Solar Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.6667. Second resistance stands at $1.7033. The third major resistance level sits at $1.7767. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.5567, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4833. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.4467.

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 53.30 million has total of 33,931K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 610 K in contrast with the sum of -6,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 10 K and last quarter income was -7,910 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...
Markets Briefing

5 Best TaaS Stocks to Buy Right Now

0
TaaS stock refers to a financial asset sold by...

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 1,633 M

Shaun Noe -
Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) on December 30, 2023, started off the session at the price of $16.70, plunging -2.21% from the previous...
Read more

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) is expecting 18.08% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Sana Meer -
December 30, 2023, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: CX) trading session started at the price of $4.10, that was -2.41% drop from the session...
Read more

Under Armour Inc. (UAA) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 5.07%

-
On December 30, 2023, Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UAA) opened at $9.78, higher 2.01% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.