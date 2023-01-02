ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -10.15% last month.

On December 30, 2023, ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) opened at $540.86, lower -0.92% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $546.48 and dropped to $536.77 before settling in for the closing price of $551.47. Price fluctuations for ASML have ranged from $363.15 to $808.29 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 22.00% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 69.10% at the time writing. With a float of $399.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $399.42 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 34720 employees.

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of ASML Holding N.V. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 19.50%.

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $4.01) by $0.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 5.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 69.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 29.80% during the next five years compared to 31.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for ASML Holding N.V. (ASML). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.51. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 28.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 14.86, a number that is poised to hit 5.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 19.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ASML Holding N.V. (ASML)

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) saw its 5-day average volume 0.71 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.17 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 18.01.

During the past 100 days, ASML Holding N.V.’s (ASML) raw stochastic average was set at 65.40%, which indicates a significant increase from 15.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.78% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 52.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $550.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $535.89. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $549.66 in the near term. At $552.93, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $559.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $539.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $533.51. The third support level lies at $530.24 if the price breaches the second support level.

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) Key Stats

There are currently 409,777K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 220.96 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 22,019 M according to its annual income of 6,960 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 5,820 M and its income totaled 1,714 M.