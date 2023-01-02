Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) with a beta value of 1.14 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

On December 30, 2023, Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE: AGO) opened at $61.71,. During the day, the shares moved up to $62.36 and dropped to $61.52 before settling in for the closing price of $62.26. Price fluctuations for AGO have ranged from $45.91 to $67.13 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Financial Sector giant was -13.60%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 25.00% at the time writing. With a float of $56.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $61.70 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 407 employees.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Insurance – Specialty industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Assured Guaranty Ltd. is 2.40%, while institutional ownership is 93.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01, was worth 2,319,800. In this transaction Chief Risk Officer of this company sold 35,000 shares at a rate of $66.28, taking the stock ownership to the 58,950 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 27, when Company’s President/CEO/Deputy Chairman sold 86,000 for $57.21, making the entire transaction worth $4,920,042. This insider now owns 1,278,541 shares in total.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.89) by -$0.43. This company achieved a net margin of +48.08 while generating a return on equity of 6.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.87 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 25.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.00% during the next five years compared to -4.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE: AGO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.17, a number that is poised to hit 0.92 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.99 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO)

Looking closely at Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE: AGO), its last 5-days average volume was 0.23 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.38 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.15.

During the past 100 days, Assured Guaranty Ltd.’s (AGO) raw stochastic average was set at 77.05%, which indicates a significant increase from 52.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 14.41% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $61.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $57.21. However, in the short run, Assured Guaranty Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $62.57. Second resistance stands at $62.89. The third major resistance level sits at $63.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $61.73, it is likely to go to the next support level at $61.21. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $60.89.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE: AGO) Key Stats

There are currently 59,994K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.74 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 848,000 K according to its annual income of 389,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 41,000 K and its income totaled 11,000 K.