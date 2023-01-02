Search
Sana Meer
Atlas Corp. (ATCO) is expecting 10.36% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Analyst Insights

Atlas Corp. (NYSE: ATCO) on December 30, 2023, started off the session at the price of $15.34. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.36 and dropped to $15.34 before settling in for the closing price of $15.34. Within the past 52 weeks, ATCO’s price has moved between $10.12 and $16.23.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 13.40% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 151.80%. With a float of $209.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $275.19 million.

The firm has a total of 6200 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +57.11, operating margin of +42.73, and the pretax margin is +26.33.

Atlas Corp. (ATCO) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Asset Management industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Atlas Corp. is 25.34%, while institutional ownership is 60.70%.

Atlas Corp. (ATCO) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.38) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +24.32 while generating a return on equity of 10.77. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 151.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 21.00% during the next five years compared to 21.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Atlas Corp. (NYSE: ATCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Atlas Corp. (ATCO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.05, a number that is poised to hit 0.51 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Atlas Corp. (ATCO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Atlas Corp., ATCO], we can find that recorded value of 0.59 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.25 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Atlas Corp.’s (ATCO) raw stochastic average was set at 96.60%, which indicates a significant increase from 84.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.37% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 16.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.66.

Atlas Corp. (NYSE: ATCO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 4.31 billion based on 247,735K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,647 M and income totals 400,500 K. The company made 439,600 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 185,700 K in sales during its previous quarter.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (MAXN) posted a -13.56% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Steve Mayer -
Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: MAXN) on December 30, 2023, started off the session at the price of $14.95, soaring 4.49% from the previous...
Read more

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 22,410 K

Shaun Noe -
December 30, 2023, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RIGL) trading session started at the price of $1.33, that was 10.29% jump from the session before....
Read more

A major move is in the offing as Danaher Corporation (DHR) market cap hits 194.26 billion

Sana Meer -
On December 30, 2023, Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) opened at $266.70, lower -0.54% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

