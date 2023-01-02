Search
Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. (ATCX) plunged -0.58 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Markets

Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. (NASDAQ: ATCX) kicked off on December 30, 2023, at the price of $5.16, down -0.58% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.42 and dropped to $5.05 before settling in for the closing price of $5.18. Over the past 52 weeks, ATCX has traded in a range of $4.71-$13.57.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -4.30%. With a float of $32.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $37.51 million.

In an organization with 3600 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.90, operating margin of +6.43, and the pretax margin is -5.04.

Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. (ATCX) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Engineering & Construction Industry. The insider ownership of Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 29.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 08, was worth 23,640. In this transaction Chief Growth Officer of this company bought 3,000 shares at a rate of $7.88, taking the stock ownership to the 35,644 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 20, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer bought 7,245 for $8.35, making the entire transaction worth $60,496. This insider now owns 43,346 shares in total.

Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. (ATCX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.04 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.01) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -3.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -4.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. (NASDAQ: ATCX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Atlas Technical Consultants Inc.’s (ATCX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.32, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. (ATCX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.12 million. That was better than the volume of 0.12 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.40.

During the past 100 days, Atlas Technical Consultants Inc.’s (ATCX) raw stochastic average was set at 9.26%, which indicates a significant decrease from 39.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 71.30% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 66.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.88. However, in the short run, Atlas Technical Consultants Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.36. Second resistance stands at $5.58. The third major resistance level sits at $5.73. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.84. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.62.

Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. (NASDAQ: ATCX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 202.40 million has total of 39,067K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 538,800 K in contrast with the sum of -16,490 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 162,120 K and last quarter income was 1,910 K.

