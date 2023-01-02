Aurora Mobile Limited (JG) 20 Days SMA touches -25.42%: The odds favor the bear

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) on December 30, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.7273, plunging -14.60% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.7273 and dropped to $0.6019 before settling in for the closing price of $0.75. Within the past 52 weeks, JG’s price has moved between $0.71 and $1.42.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 38.40%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 38.60%. With a float of $67.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $118.96 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 541 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Aurora Mobile Limited (JG) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Aurora Mobile Limited is 0.12%, while institutional ownership is 16.80%.

Aurora Mobile Limited (JG) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.03) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) Trading Performance Indicators

Aurora Mobile Limited (JG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.13, a number that is poised to hit -0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aurora Mobile Limited (JG)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.15 million, its volume of 78920.0 showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Aurora Mobile Limited’s (JG) raw stochastic average was set at 8.40%, which indicates a significant decrease from 12.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 70.01% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 58.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8775, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9547. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.7112 in the near term. At $0.7819, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8366. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5858, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5311. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.4604.

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 69.84 million based on 118,673K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 56,070 K and income totals -22,060 K. The company made 11,310 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -2,910 K in sales during its previous quarter.