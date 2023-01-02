Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (BCSF) with a beta value of 1.28 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE: BCSF) on December 30, 2023, started off the session at the price of $11.95, plunging -0.83% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.02 and dropped to $11.80 before settling in for the closing price of $12.00. Within the past 52 weeks, BCSF’s price has moved between $11.51 and $16.28.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 196.00%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 24.30%. With a float of $51.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $64.56 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +74.56, operating margin of +92.68, and the pretax margin is +61.56.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (BCSF) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Asset Management industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is 0.54%, while institutional ownership is 52.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 10, was worth 49,606. In this transaction Director of this company bought 3,400 shares at a rate of $14.59, taking the stock ownership to the 16,784 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 25, when Company’s Director bought 6,272 for $15.94, making the entire transaction worth $99,974. This insider now owns 27,680 shares in total.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (BCSF) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.34) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +61.49 while generating a return on equity of 11.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 24.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.35% during the next five years compared to 167.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE: BCSF) Trading Performance Indicators

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (BCSF) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.30, a number that is poised to hit 0.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.70 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (BCSF)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.18 million, its volume of 0.36 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.’s (BCSF) raw stochastic average was set at 10.98%, which indicates a significant increase from 7.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.56% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.07. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $12.01 in the near term. At $12.13, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $12.23. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.69. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $11.57.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE: BCSF) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 774.69 million based on 64,560K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 197,390 K and income totals 119,810 K. The company made 62,820 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 11,050 K in sales during its previous quarter.