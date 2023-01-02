Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Bank OZK (OZK) is -7.23% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Analyst Insights

Bank OZK (NASDAQ: OZK) on December 30, 2023, started off the session at the price of $40.00, plunging -0.67% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $40.3899 and dropped to $39.74 before settling in for the closing price of $40.33. Within the past 52 weeks, OZK’s price has moved between $34.79 and $51.39.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 10.10% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 98.10%. With a float of $120.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $128.71 million.

In an organization with 2542 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Bank OZK (OZK) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Regional industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Bank OZK is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 79.00%.

Bank OZK (OZK) Latest Financial update

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $1.17) by -$0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +48.78 while generating a return on equity of 12.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 98.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.00% during the next five years compared to 11.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ: OZK) Trading Performance Indicators

Bank OZK (OZK) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.52. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.37, a number that is poised to hit 1.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bank OZK (OZK)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.6 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.77 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.10.

During the past 100 days, Bank OZK’s (OZK) raw stochastic average was set at 19.62%, which indicates a significant decrease from 42.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.48% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $43.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $41.05. However, in the short run, Bank OZK’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $40.39. Second resistance stands at $40.71. The third major resistance level sits at $41.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $39.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $39.41. The third support level lies at $39.09 if the price breaches the second support level.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ: OZK) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 5.19 billion based on 125,444K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,187 M and income totals 579,000 K. The company made 352,450 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 132,350 K in sales during its previous quarter.

