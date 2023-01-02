BCB Bancorp Inc. (BCBP) plunged -0.33 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

BCB Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: BCBP) kicked off on December 30, 2023, at the price of $17.99, down -0.33% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.13 and dropped to $17.905 before settling in for the closing price of $18.05. Over the past 52 weeks, BCBP has traded in a range of $15.22-$20.71.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 9.50%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 69.00%. With a float of $14.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $16.98 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 292 workers is very important to gauge.

BCB Bancorp Inc. (BCBP) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of BCB Bancorp Inc. is 2.60%, while institutional ownership is 41.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 13, was worth 5,403. In this transaction Director of this company bought 300 shares at a rate of $18.01, taking the stock ownership to the 69,109 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 10, when Company’s Director bought 200 for $18.99, making the entire transaction worth $3,798. This insider now owns 68,809 shares in total.

BCB Bancorp Inc. (BCBP) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.67) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +28.33 while generating a return on equity of 13.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.71 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 69.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 25.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

BCB Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: BCBP) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at BCB Bancorp Inc.’s (BCBP) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.52. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.50, a number that is poised to hit 0.71 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BCB Bancorp Inc. (BCBP)

The latest stats from [BCB Bancorp Inc., BCBP] show that its last 5-days average volume of 55740.0 was inferior to 67267.0 than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.40.

During the past 100 days, BCB Bancorp Inc.’s (BCBP) raw stochastic average was set at 40.21%, which indicates a significant increase from 17.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.72% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 23.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.54. Now, the first resistance to watch is $18.11. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $18.23. The third major resistance level sits at $18.34. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.78. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $17.66.

BCB Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: BCBP) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 304.93 million has total of 16,892K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 121,270 K in contrast with the sum of 34,240 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 35,850 K and last quarter income was 13,390 K.