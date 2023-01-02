Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) is expecting 20.82% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

A new trading day began on December 30, 2023, with Bentley Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: BSY) stock priced at $36.57, down -0.38% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $37.07 and dropped to $36.0799 before settling in for the closing price of $37.10. BSY’s price has ranged from $26.32 to $49.90 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -29.80%. With a float of $207.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $310.12 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 4626 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +74.91, operating margin of +11.92, and the pretax margin is +9.67.

Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Bentley Systems Incorporated is 21.80%, while institutional ownership is 36.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 13, was worth 120,627. In this transaction Director of this company sold 3,000 shares at a rate of $40.21, taking the stock ownership to the 21,544 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 01, when Company’s Director sold 236,782 for $40.02, making the entire transaction worth $9,477,200. This insider now owns 13,044,727 shares in total.

Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.22 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +9.66 while generating a return on equity of 24.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -29.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bentley Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: BSY) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Bentley Systems Incorporated’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.87. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 40.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.60, a number that is poised to hit 0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.89 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY)

Looking closely at Bentley Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: BSY), its last 5-days average volume was 0.6 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.94 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.17.

During the past 100 days, Bentley Systems Incorporated’s (BSY) raw stochastic average was set at 57.54%, which indicates a significant increase from 26.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.88% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $37.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $36.83. However, in the short run, Bentley Systems Incorporated’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $37.33. Second resistance stands at $37.69. The third major resistance level sits at $38.32. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $36.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $35.71. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $35.35.

Bentley Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: BSY) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 10.70 billion, the company has a total of 276,791K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 965,050 K while annual income is 93,180 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 268,330 K while its latest quarter income was 36,990 K.