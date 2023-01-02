Bogota Financial Corp. (BSBK) is -1.20% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

December 30, 2023, Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: BSBK) trading session started at the price of $11.48, that was -2.61% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.48 and dropped to $11.0933 before settling in for the closing price of $11.48. A 52-week range for BSBK has been $9.95 – $11.55.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 218.40%. With a float of $5.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $13.47 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 73 employees.

Bogota Financial Corp. (BSBK) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Bogota Financial Corp. stocks. The insider ownership of Bogota Financial Corp. is 63.20%, while institutional ownership is 12.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 10, was worth 33,647. In this transaction Director of this company bought 3,315 shares at a rate of $10.15, taking the stock ownership to the 104,837 shares.

Bogota Financial Corp. (BSBK) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.12) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +27.24 while generating a return on equity of 5.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 218.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: BSBK) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Bogota Financial Corp. (BSBK) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.87. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.50, a number that is poised to hit 0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.55 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bogota Financial Corp. (BSBK)

Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: BSBK) saw its 5-day average volume 99680.0, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 12035.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Bogota Financial Corp.’s (BSBK) raw stochastic average was set at 41.27%, which indicates a significant increase from 18.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.23% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 11.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.32, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.04. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $11.41 in the near term. At $11.64, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $11.80. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.86. The third support level lies at $10.64 if the price breaches the second support level.

Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: BSBK) Key Stats

There are 14,059K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 161.44 million. As of now, sales total 29,560 K while income totals 7,520 K. Its latest quarter income was 8,440 K while its last quarter net income were 1,930 K.