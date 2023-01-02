BurgerFi International Inc. (BFI) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 68,870 K

A new trading day began on December 30, 2023, with BurgerFi International Inc. (NASDAQ: BFI) stock priced at $1.25. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.316 and dropped to $1.25 before settling in for the closing price of $1.26. BFI’s price has ranged from $1.20 to $6.37 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -927.80%. With a float of $14.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $22.25 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 834 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +1.21, operating margin of -27.49, and the pretax margin is -175.97.

BurgerFi International Inc. (BFI) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Restaurants Industry. The insider ownership of BurgerFi International Inc. is 36.45%, while institutional ownership is 19.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 28, was worth 6,626. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $1.33, taking the stock ownership to the 3,244,340 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 27, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 5,000 for $1.33, making the entire transaction worth $6,674. This insider now owns 3,249,340 shares in total.

BurgerFi International Inc. (BFI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$2.72 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -176.42 while generating a return on equity of -50.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -927.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

BurgerFi International Inc. (NASDAQ: BFI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are BurgerFi International Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -9.34, a number that is poised to hit -0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.88 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BurgerFi International Inc. (BFI)

The latest stats from [BurgerFi International Inc., BFI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 72040.0 was superior to 58014.0 than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, BurgerFi International Inc.’s (BFI) raw stochastic average was set at 2.50%, which indicates a significant decrease from 8.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.20% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 91.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.7258, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.8674. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.3007. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.3413. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3667. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2347, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2093. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.1687.

BurgerFi International Inc. (NASDAQ: BFI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 28.00 million, the company has a total of 22,253K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 68,870 K while annual income is -121,490 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 43,260 K while its latest quarter income was -3,330 K.