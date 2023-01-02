CACI International Inc (CACI) kicked off at the price of $300.59: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Search
On December 30, 2023, CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) opened at $300.18,. During the day, the shares moved up to $301.70 and dropped to $298.06 before settling in for the closing price of $300.59. Price fluctuations for CACI have ranged from $238.29 to $319.33 over the past 52 weeks.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 7.30% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -15.40% at the time writing. With a float of $23.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $23.42 million.

The firm has a total of 22000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.52, operating margin of +8.00, and the pretax margin is +7.33.

CACI International Inc (CACI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Information Technology Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of CACI International Inc is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 89.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01, was worth 42,255. In this transaction Director of this company sold 135 shares at a rate of $313.00, taking the stock ownership to the 414 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 18, when Company’s Director sold 150 for $310.00, making the entire transaction worth $46,500. This insider now owns 5,778 shares in total.

CACI International Inc (CACI) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $4.26) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +5.91 while generating a return on equity of 12.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.67 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -15.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.40% during the next five years compared to 18.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for CACI International Inc (CACI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.12. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 15.56, a number that is poised to hit 4.64 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 19.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CACI International Inc (CACI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [CACI International Inc, CACI], we can find that recorded value of 72080.0 was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.15 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.03.

During the past 100 days, CACI International Inc’s (CACI) raw stochastic average was set at 74.68%, which indicates a significant increase from 43.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.70% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 25.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $299.60, while its 200-day Moving Average is $284.86. Now, the first resistance to watch is $302.17. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $303.76. The third major resistance level sits at $305.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $298.53, it is likely to go to the next support level at $296.48. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $294.89.

CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) Key Stats

There are currently 23,497K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 7.06 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 6,203 M according to its annual income of 366,790 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,606 M and its income totaled 89,130 K.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (MAXN) posted a -13.56% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Steve Mayer -
Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: MAXN) on December 30, 2023, started off the session at the price of $14.95, soaring 4.49% from the previous...
Read more

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 22,410 K

Shaun Noe -
December 30, 2023, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RIGL) trading session started at the price of $1.33, that was 10.29% jump from the session before....
Read more

A major move is in the offing as Danaher Corporation (DHR) market cap hits 194.26 billion

Sana Meer -
On December 30, 2023, Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) opened at $266.70, lower -0.54% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

