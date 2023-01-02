Can Univest Financial Corporation’s (UVSP) drop of -0.15% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: UVSP) on December 30, 2023, started off the session at the price of $26.00, plunging -0.11% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $26.23 and dropped to $25.91 before settling in for the closing price of $26.16. Within the past 52 weeks, UVSP’s price has moved between $23.48 and $31.93.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 10.60% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 94.00%. With a float of $28.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $29.29 million.

In an organization with 920 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Univest Financial Corporation (UVSP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Regional industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Univest Financial Corporation is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 73.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 12, was worth 106,800. In this transaction Director of this company bought 4,000 shares at a rate of $26.70, taking the stock ownership to the 12,993 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 12, when Company’s Director sold 10,000 for $26.74, making the entire transaction worth $267,400. This insider now owns 54,518 shares in total.

Univest Financial Corporation (UVSP) Latest Financial update

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.67) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +31.43 while generating a return on equity of 12.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.76 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 94.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.00% during the next five years compared to 29.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: UVSP) Trading Performance Indicators

Univest Financial Corporation (UVSP) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.37. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.42, a number that is poised to hit 0.76 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.96 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Univest Financial Corporation (UVSP)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 65880.0. That was inferior than the volume of 84370.0 it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.64.

During the past 100 days, Univest Financial Corporation’s (UVSP) raw stochastic average was set at 47.49%, which indicates a significant increase from 46.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.47% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $27.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $26.00. However, in the short run, Univest Financial Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $26.27. Second resistance stands at $26.41. The third major resistance level sits at $26.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.77. The third support level lies at $25.63 if the price breaches the second support level.

Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: UVSP) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 765.09 million based on 29,242K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 292,960 K and income totals 91,800 K. The company made 84,840 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 20,800 K in sales during its previous quarter.