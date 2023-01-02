Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (CPK) 20 Days SMA touches -0.47%: The odds favor the bear

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK) kicked off on December 30, 2023, at the price of $120.76, down -2.26% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $121.27 and dropped to $117.22 before settling in for the closing price of $120.91. Over the past 52 weeks, CPK has traded in a range of $105.79-$146.30.

Utilities Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 2.70% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 12.40%. With a float of $17.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $17.74 million.

The firm has a total of 1007 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +26.05, operating margin of +21.82, and the pretax margin is +19.75.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (CPK) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Utilities – Regulated Gas Industry. The insider ownership of Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 75.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 28, was worth 49,703. In this transaction Director of this company bought 421 shares at a rate of $118.06, taking the stock ownership to the 2,968 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 01, when Company’s Chair of the Board sold 2,500 for $129.75, making the entire transaction worth $324,365. This insider now owns 85,516 shares in total.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (CPK) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.83) by $0.13. This company achieved a net margin of +14.63 while generating a return on equity of 11.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 12.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.00% during the next five years compared to 10.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Chesapeake Utilities Corporation’s (CPK) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.86, a number that is poised to hit 2.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (CPK)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, CPK], we can find that recorded value of 66180.0 was lower than the volume posted last year of 67671.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.93.

During the past 100 days, Chesapeake Utilities Corporation’s (CPK) raw stochastic average was set at 37.89%, which indicates a significant decrease from 47.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.66% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $117.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $126.29. Now, the first resistance to watch is $120.56. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $122.94. The third major resistance level sits at $124.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $116.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $114.84. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $112.46.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.14 billion has total of 17,741K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 569,970 K in contrast with the sum of 83,470 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 131,050 K and last quarter income was 9,660 K.