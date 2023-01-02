Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) 20 Days SMA touches -6.70%: The odds favor the bear

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE: CMG) on December 30, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1,394.00, plunging -1.24% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1,394.675 and dropped to $1,371.225 before settling in for the closing price of $1404.95. Within the past 52 weeks, CMG’s price has moved between $1196.28 and $1763.62.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was 14.10%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 82.90%. With a float of $27.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $27.77 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 97660 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.24, operating margin of +11.48, and the pretax margin is +10.77.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Restaurants industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 96.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 12, was worth 464,700. In this transaction Chief Marketing Officer of this company sold 300 shares at a rate of $1549.00, taking the stock ownership to the 8,208 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 02, when Company’s Chief Restaurant Officer sold 433 for $1617.66, making the entire transaction worth $700,447. This insider now owns 6,045 shares in total.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $9.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $9.21) by $0.3. This company achieved a net margin of +8.65 while generating a return on equity of 30.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 8.85 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 82.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 27.40% during the next five years compared to 97.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE: CMG) Trading Performance Indicators

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.63. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 43.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 28.73, a number that is poised to hit 8.83 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 43.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.29 million, its volume of 0.21 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 37.09.

During the past 100 days, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.’s (CMG) raw stochastic average was set at 6.90%, which indicates a significant increase from 6.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.93% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1,487.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1,484.59. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1,397.70 in the near term. At $1,407.91, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1,421.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1,374.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1,361.01. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1,350.80.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE: CMG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 38.95 billion based on 27,721K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 7,547 M and income totals 652,980 K. The company made 2,220 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 257,140 K in sales during its previous quarter.