CNS (Cohen & Steers Inc.) dropped -0.59 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Cohen & Steers Inc. (NYSE: CNS) on December 30, 2023, started off the session at the price of $64.54, plunging -0.59% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $64.98 and dropped to $63.97 before settling in for the closing price of $64.94. Within the past 52 weeks, CNS’s price has moved between $52.34 and $94.40.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 10.70%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 173.70%. With a float of $24.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $48.81 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 354 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +84.75, operating margin of +47.14, and the pretax margin is +47.61.

Cohen & Steers Inc. (CNS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Asset Management industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Cohen & Steers Inc. is 7.30%, while institutional ownership is 48.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 15, was worth 972,468. In this transaction Director of this company sold 12,600 shares at a rate of $77.18, taking the stock ownership to the 1,076,184 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 12, when Company’s Director sold 23,487 for $77.59, making the entire transaction worth $1,822,323. This insider now owns 1,088,784 shares in total.

Cohen & Steers Inc. (CNS) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.86) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +35.69 while generating a return on equity of 98.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.77 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 173.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.90% during the next five years compared to 16.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Cohen & Steers Inc. (NYSE: CNS) Trading Performance Indicators

Cohen & Steers Inc. (CNS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.12, a number that is poised to hit 0.78 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cohen & Steers Inc. (CNS)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.11 million, its volume of 94280.0 showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.64.

During the past 100 days, Cohen & Steers Inc.’s (CNS) raw stochastic average was set at 47.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 32.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.00% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $63.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $70.68.

Cohen & Steers Inc. (NYSE: CNS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.16 billion based on 48,706K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 583,830 K and income totals 211,400 K. The company made 139,950 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 44,570 K in sales during its previous quarter.