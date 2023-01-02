Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ: CCEP) kicked off on December 30, 2023, at the price of $55.24, down -0.16% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $55.46 and dropped to $54.93 before settling in for the closing price of $55.41. Over the past 52 weeks, CCEP has traded in a range of $41.80-$59.86.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Defensive sector saw sales topped by 8.50%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 96.80%. With a float of $289.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $457.00 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 33000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.82, operating margin of +13.04, and the pretax margin is +10.04.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Beverages – Non-Alcoholic Industry. The insider ownership of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC is 36.67%, while institutional ownership is 32.00%.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +7.14 while generating a return on equity of 15.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 96.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.03% during the next five years compared to 8.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ: CCEP) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC’s (CCEP) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.27 and is forecasted to reach 3.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP)

The latest stats from [Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, CCEP] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.7 million was inferior to 1.26 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.93.

During the past 100 days, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC’s (CCEP) raw stochastic average was set at 95.95%, which indicates a significant increase from 78.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 13.20% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $51.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $50.46. Now, the first resistance to watch is $55.54. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $55.77. The third major resistance level sits at $56.07. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $55.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $54.71. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $54.48.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ: CCEP) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 25.32 billion has total of 456,789K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 16,283 M in contrast with the sum of 1,162 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,794 M and last quarter income was 134,000 K.