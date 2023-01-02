Cuentas Inc. (CUEN) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 1,140 K

On December 30, 2023, Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ: CUEN) opened at $0.179, higher 0.78% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.20 and dropped to $0.1598 before settling in for the closing price of $0.18. Price fluctuations for CUEN have ranged from $0.15 to $2.44 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Technology sector has dropped its sales by -10.40% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 66.80% at the time writing. With a float of $7.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $16.04 million.

In an organization with 1 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -284.15, operating margin of -1798.48, and the pretax margin is -1808.77.

Cuentas Inc. (CUEN) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Cuentas Inc. is 55.91%, while institutional ownership is 9.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 15, was worth 22,558. In this transaction Director of this company bought 32,850 shares at a rate of $0.69, taking the stock ownership to the 1,621,007 shares.

Cuentas Inc. (CUEN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -1809.11 while generating a return on equity of -206.69.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 66.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ: CUEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Cuentas Inc. (CUEN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.91

Technical Analysis of Cuentas Inc. (CUEN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.42 million. That was better than the volume of 0.3 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Cuentas Inc.’s (CUEN) raw stochastic average was set at 4.06%, which indicates a significant decrease from 15.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 116.33% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 116.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2913, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6626. However, in the short run, Cuentas Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.2012. Second resistance stands at $0.2207. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2414. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1610, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1403. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1208.

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ: CUEN) Key Stats

There are currently 19,290K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.49 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 590 K according to its annual income of -10,730 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,140 K and its income totaled -2,280 K.