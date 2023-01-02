Digital Media Solutions Inc. (DMS) with a beta value of 0.60 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Digital Media Solutions Inc. (NYSE: DMS) on December 30, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.33, plunging -0.74% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.4164 and dropped to $1.29 before settling in for the closing price of $1.35. Within the past 52 weeks, DMS’s price has moved between $1.05 and $5.43.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 122.90%. With a float of $18.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $39.96 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 580 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +12.74, operating margin of +2.68, and the pretax margin is +5.96.

Digital Media Solutions Inc. (DMS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Advertising Agencies industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Digital Media Solutions Inc. is 3.00%, while institutional ownership is 65.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 01, was worth 1,853. In this transaction Fmr. Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 1,597 shares at a rate of $1.16, taking the stock ownership to the 99,577 shares.

Digital Media Solutions Inc. (DMS) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.04) by -$0.14. This company achieved a net margin of +0.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 122.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Digital Media Solutions Inc. (NYSE: DMS) Trading Performance Indicators

Digital Media Solutions Inc. (DMS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.53, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Digital Media Solutions Inc. (DMS)

Looking closely at Digital Media Solutions Inc. (NYSE: DMS), its last 5-days average volume was 0.2 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.44 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Digital Media Solutions Inc.’s (DMS) raw stochastic average was set at 12.13%, which indicates a significant decrease from 64.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 80.88% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 113.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.5976, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.9038. However, in the short run, Digital Media Solutions Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.4076. Second resistance stands at $1.4752. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5340. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2812, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2224. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.1548.

Digital Media Solutions Inc. (NYSE: DMS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 88.60 million based on 65,626K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 427,940 K and income totals 2,200 K. The company made 90,070 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -6,110 K in sales during its previous quarter.