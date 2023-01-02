EDBL (Edible Garden AG Incorporated) dropped -8.62 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ: EDBL) kicked off on December 30, 2023, at the price of $0.20, down -8.62% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.22 and dropped to $0.1999 before settling in for the closing price of $0.23. Over the past 52 weeks, EDBL has traded in a range of $0.19-$3.00.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -49.20%. With a float of $4.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $8.71 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 44 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +6.17, operating margin of -47.24, and the pretax margin is -52.71.

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (EDBL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Farm Products Industry. The insider ownership of Edible Garden AG Incorporated is 31.90%, while institutional ownership is 2.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 14, was worth 880. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $0.88, taking the stock ownership to the 1,592,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 14, when Company’s President and CEO bought 875 for $0.94, making the entire transaction worth $822. This insider now owns 1,387,940 shares in total.

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (EDBL) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -52.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -49.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ: EDBL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Edible Garden AG Incorporated’s (EDBL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.46, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Edible Garden AG Incorporated (EDBL)

Looking closely at Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ: EDBL), its last 5-days average volume was 0.22 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.35 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Edible Garden AG Incorporated’s (EDBL) raw stochastic average was set at 0.96%, which indicates a significant decrease from 4.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 256.99% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 141.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

However, in the short run, Edible Garden AG Incorporated’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.2200. Second resistance stands at $0.2301. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2401. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1999, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1899. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1798.

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ: EDBL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.30 million has total of 9,860K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 10,507 K in contrast with the sum of -5,538 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,750 K and last quarter income was -2,070 K.