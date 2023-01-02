Enact Holdings Inc. (ACT) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 77089.0

On December 30, 2023, Enact Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ACT) opened at $23.99, higher 0.42% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.34 and dropped to $23.85 before settling in for the closing price of $24.02. Price fluctuations for ACT have ranged from $18.37 to $27.13 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 47.50% at the time writing. With a float of $29.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $162.84 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 503 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Enact Holdings Inc. (ACT) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Insurance – Specialty industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Enact Holdings Inc. is 81.60%, while institutional ownership is 20.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 16, was worth 458,991. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 19,174 shares at a rate of $23.94, taking the stock ownership to the 132,825,567 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 30, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 32,699 for $24.20, making the entire transaction worth $791,267. This insider now owns 132,844,741 shares in total.

Enact Holdings Inc. (ACT) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.85) by $0.4. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.82 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 47.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Enact Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ACT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Enact Holdings Inc. (ACT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.59. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.38, a number that is poised to hit 0.81 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Enact Holdings Inc. (ACT)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.21 million, its volume of 63900.0 showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.56.

During the past 100 days, Enact Holdings Inc.’s (ACT) raw stochastic average was set at 36.57%, which indicates a significant decrease from 42.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.21% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.68, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.69. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $24.36 in the near term. At $24.59, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $24.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.87, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.61. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $23.38.

Enact Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ACT) Key Stats

There are currently 162,843K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.91 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,118 M according to its annual income of 546,690 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 275,080 K and its income totaled 190,990 K.