ePlus inc. (PLUS) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -10.83% last month.

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ: PLUS) on December 30, 2023, started off the session at the price of $43.67, soaring 0.36% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $44.65 and dropped to $43.125 before settling in for the closing price of $44.12. Within the past 52 weeks, PLUS’s price has moved between $40.37 and $62.82.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 6.50% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -1.80%. With a float of $26.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $26.58 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1693 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.75, operating margin of +7.27, and the pretax margin is +8.15.

ePlus inc. (PLUS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of ePlus inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 95.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 09, was worth 76,925. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,600 shares at a rate of $48.08, taking the stock ownership to the 21,548 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 15, when Company’s Director sold 9,898 for $55.92, making the entire transaction worth $553,514. This insider now owns 51,940 shares in total.

ePlus inc. (PLUS) Latest Financial update

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.98) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +5.86 while generating a return on equity of 17.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to 85.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ: PLUS) Trading Performance Indicators

ePlus inc. (PLUS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.79, a number that is poised to hit 1.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.91 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ePlus inc. (PLUS)

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ: PLUS) saw its 5-day average volume 56700.0, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.11 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.58.

During the past 100 days, ePlus inc.’s (PLUS) raw stochastic average was set at 28.17%, which indicates a significant decrease from 35.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.21% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $47.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $50.74. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $44.91 in the near term. At $45.54, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $46.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $43.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $42.49. The third support level lies at $41.86 if the price breaches the second support level.

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ: PLUS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.19 billion based on 26,907K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,821 M and income totals 105,600 K. The company made 493,710 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 28,470 K in sales during its previous quarter.