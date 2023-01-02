F&G Annuities & Life Inc. (FG) plunged -0.60 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

A new trading day began on December 30, 2023, with F&G Annuities & Life Inc. (NYSE: FG) stock priced at $19.97, down -0.60% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.395 and dropped to $19.95 before settling in for the closing price of $20.13. FG’s price has ranged from $9.03 to $35.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -8.10%. With a float of $103.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $125.00 million.

F&G Annuities & Life Inc. (FG) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Insurance – Life Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 16, was worth 195,110. In this transaction President & CEO of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $19.51, taking the stock ownership to the 388,421 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 15, when Company’s President & CEO bought 8,182 for $19.52, making the entire transaction worth $159,680. This insider now owns 378,421 shares in total.

F&G Annuities & Life Inc. (FG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2020, the company reported earnings of $0.15 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -8.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

F&G Annuities & Life Inc. (NYSE: FG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are F&G Annuities & Life Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.69, a number that is poised to hit 0.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of F&G Annuities & Life Inc. (FG)

F&G Annuities & Life Inc. (NYSE: FG) saw its 5-day average volume 0.12 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.55 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.13.

F&G Annuities & Life Inc. (NYSE: FG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.52 billion, the company has a total of 0K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,113 M while annual income is 507,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,522 M while its latest quarter income was 121,000 K.