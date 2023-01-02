First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Inc. (FCRD) plunged -0.47 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

A new trading day began on December 30, 2023, with First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ: FCRD) stock priced at $4.30, down -0.47% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.30 and dropped to $4.20 before settling in for the closing price of $4.28. FCRD’s price has ranged from $2.74 to $4.70 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Financial sector has dropped its sales by -7.60% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 150.30%. With a float of $29.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $29.92 million.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Inc. (FCRD) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Asset Management Industry. The insider ownership of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Inc. is 0.94%, while institutional ownership is 48.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 16, was worth 7,782. In this transaction Portfolio Manager of this company bought 1,814 shares at a rate of $4.29, taking the stock ownership to the 72,470 shares.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Inc. (FCRD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.1 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 150.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to 2.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ: FCRD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.96, a number that is poised to hit 0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Inc. (FCRD)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 67060.0. That was better than the volume of 63845.0 it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Inc.’s (FCRD) raw stochastic average was set at 88.89%, which indicates a significant increase from 57.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.42% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 60.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.81. However, in the short run, First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.31. Second resistance stands at $4.35. The third major resistance level sits at $4.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.21, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.15. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.11.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ: FCRD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 128.10 million, the company has a total of 29,922K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 31,400 K while annual income is 17,710 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 8,880 K while its latest quarter income was -1,520 K.