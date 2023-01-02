Five Point Holdings LLC (FPH) with a beta value of 1.28 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

A new trading day began on December 30, 2023, with Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE: FPH) stock priced at $2.16, up 8.37% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.39 and dropped to $2.115 before settling in for the closing price of $2.15. FPH’s price has ranged from $1.88 to $6.90 over the past 52 weeks.

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 41.60% over the last five years. With a float of $63.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $147.75 million.

The firm has a total of 160 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.70, operating margin of +1.33, and the pretax margin is +5.79.

Five Point Holdings LLC (FPH) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Real Estate – Development Industry. The insider ownership of Five Point Holdings LLC is 7.28%, while institutional ownership is 79.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 29, was worth 19,356. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 9,547 shares at a rate of $2.03, taking the stock ownership to the 269,603 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 28, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 10,000 for $1.96, making the entire transaction worth $19,635. This insider now owns 466,276 shares in total.

Five Point Holdings LLC (FPH) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2020, the company reported earnings of $0.12 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +2.78 while generating a return on equity of 0.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE: FPH) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Five Point Holdings LLC’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.13

Technical Analysis of Five Point Holdings LLC (FPH)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Five Point Holdings LLC, FPH], we can find that recorded value of 0.32 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.14 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Five Point Holdings LLC’s (FPH) raw stochastic average was set at 20.55%, which indicates a significant decrease from 88.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.15% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 64.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.22, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.83. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.44. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.55. The third major resistance level sits at $2.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.00. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.89.

Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE: FPH) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 148.49 million, the company has a total of 148,302K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 224,390 K while annual income is 6,570 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 15,420 K while its latest quarter income was -4,440 K.