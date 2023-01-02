Formula One Group (FWONA) is expecting 1.73% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWONA) kicked off on December 30, 2023, at the price of $52.49, up 0.85% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $53.47 and dropped to $52.28 before settling in for the closing price of $52.98. Over the past 52 weeks, FWONA has traded in a range of $45.01-$64.70.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 68.20%. With a float of $22.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $233.82 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 6800 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.70, operating margin of +1.87, and the pretax margin is -7.35.

Formula One Group (FWONA) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Broadcasting Industry. The insider ownership of Formula One Group is 3.68%, while institutional ownership is 89.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 28, was worth 234,576. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 7,200 shares at a rate of $32.58, taking the stock ownership to the 20,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 23, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 800 for $32.58, making the entire transaction worth $26,064. This insider now owns 12,800 shares in total.

Formula One Group (FWONA) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.1) by $0.25. This company achieved a net margin of -8.90 while generating a return on equity of -2.95. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 68.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWONA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Formula One Group’s (FWONA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.83. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 108.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.15, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.72 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Formula One Group (FWONA)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.16 million, its volume of 72660.0 showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.30.

During the past 100 days, Formula One Group’s (FWONA) raw stochastic average was set at 45.80%, which indicates a significant increase from 41.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.23% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $52.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $56.57. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $53.84 in the near term. At $54.25, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $55.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $52.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $51.87. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $51.46.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWONA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 28.23 billion has total of 233,822K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 11,400 M in contrast with the sum of 398,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,247 M and last quarter income was 391,000 K.