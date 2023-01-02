Search
Freedom Holding Corp. (FRHC) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 79325.0

Analyst Insights

December 30, 2023, Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: FRHC) trading session started at the price of $57.72, that was -0.12% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $58.25 and dropped to $57.0502 before settling in for the closing price of $58.29. A 52-week range for FRHC has been $38.17 – $70.42.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 103.60%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 50.70%. With a float of $16.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $58.66 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2810 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +84.37, operating margin of +59.29, and the pretax margin is +39.39.

Freedom Holding Corp. (FRHC) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Freedom Holding Corp. stocks. The insider ownership of Freedom Holding Corp. is 71.58%, while institutional ownership is 1.00%.

Freedom Holding Corp. (FRHC) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$1.6 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $1.14) by -$2.74. This company achieved a net margin of +36.24 while generating a return on equity of 55.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 50.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: FRHC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Freedom Holding Corp. (FRHC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.84

Technical Analysis of Freedom Holding Corp. (FRHC)

Looking closely at Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: FRHC), its last 5-days average volume was 93700.0, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.21 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.70.

During the past 100 days, Freedom Holding Corp.’s (FRHC) raw stochastic average was set at 61.51%, which indicates a significant increase from 31.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.51% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $58.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $52.83. However, in the short run, Freedom Holding Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $58.63. Second resistance stands at $59.04. The third major resistance level sits at $59.83. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $57.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $56.64. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $56.23.

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: FRHC) Key Stats

There are 59,542K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.47 billion. As of now, sales total 564,660 K while income totals 217,940 K. Its latest quarter income was 180,310 K while its last quarter net income were 26,260 K.

