Fusion Fuel Green PLC (HTOO) posted a -12.28% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ: HTOO) on December 30, 2023, started off the session at the price of $4.52, plunging -0.45% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.52 and dropped to $4.20 before settling in for the closing price of $4.45. Within the past 52 weeks, HTOO’s price has moved between $2.70 and $10.83.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -137.40%. With a float of $10.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $13.42 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 80 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (HTOO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Utilities – Renewable industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Fusion Fuel Green PLC is 9.02%, while institutional ownership is 41.23%.

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (HTOO) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 12/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.53) by $2.36. This company achieved a return on equity of 51.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -137.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ: HTOO) Trading Performance Indicators

Technical Analysis of Fusion Fuel Green PLC (HTOO)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 94616.0, its volume of 0.13 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.60.

During the past 100 days, Fusion Fuel Green PLC’s (HTOO) raw stochastic average was set at 26.62%, which indicates a significant increase from 12.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 99.28% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 107.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.63. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.57 in the near term. At $4.70, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.06. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.93.

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ: HTOO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 59.45 million based on 10,999K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals 27,880 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -3,590 K in sales during its previous quarter.

