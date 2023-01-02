Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT) average volume reaches $189.02K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT) kicked off on December 30, 2023, at the price of $0.3701, up 0.51% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.385 and dropped to $0.3503 before settling in for the closing price of $0.37. Over the past 52 weeks, FTFT has traded in a range of $0.33-$1.74.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Technology Sector giant was -6.20%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 78.40%. With a float of $55.39 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $70.96 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 71 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +6.94, operating margin of -49.61, and the pretax margin is -46.88.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Future FinTech Group Inc. is 1.90%, while institutional ownership is 0.80%.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2011, the organization reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $1.12) by -$0.64. This company achieved a net margin of -44.73 while generating a return on equity of -24.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 78.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to -5.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Future FinTech Group Inc.’s (FTFT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 5.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.15

Technical Analysis of Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT)

Looking closely at Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT), its last 5-days average volume was 0.52 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.45 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Future FinTech Group Inc.’s (FTFT) raw stochastic average was set at 16.80%, which indicates a significant decrease from 17.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 159.42% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 78.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4067, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4978. However, in the short run, Future FinTech Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.3879. Second resistance stands at $0.4038. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4226. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3532, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3344. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3185.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 27.10 million has total of 73,114K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 25,050 K in contrast with the sum of -13,590 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 11,960 K and last quarter income was -3,530 K.