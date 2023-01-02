Genie Energy Ltd. (GNE) is expecting 10.59% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

December 30, 2023, Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE: GNE) trading session started at the price of $10.68, that was -4.96% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.9598 and dropped to $10.25 before settling in for the closing price of $10.88. A 52-week range for GNE has been $4.83 – $11.38.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 119.80%. With a float of $20.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $25.23 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 186 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +13.86, operating margin of -5.87, and the pretax margin is +8.98.

Genie Energy Ltd. (GNE) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Genie Energy Ltd. stocks. The insider ownership of Genie Energy Ltd. is 3.50%, while institutional ownership is 26.30%.

Genie Energy Ltd. (GNE) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2019, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.18) by -$0.18. This company achieved a net margin of +6.94 while generating a return on equity of 22.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 119.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE: GNE) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Genie Energy Ltd. (GNE) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.12. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.52

Technical Analysis of Genie Energy Ltd. (GNE)

Looking closely at Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE: GNE), its last 5-days average volume was 74060.0, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 69583.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.47.

During the past 100 days, Genie Energy Ltd.’s (GNE) raw stochastic average was set at 67.70%, which indicates a significant increase from 40.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.82% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 43.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.82. However, in the short run, Genie Energy Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $10.78. Second resistance stands at $11.23. The third major resistance level sits at $11.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.07, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.81. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.36.

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE: GNE) Key Stats

There are 25,887K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 281.66 million. As of now, sales total 363,730 K while income totals 29,210 K. Its latest quarter income was 81,290 K while its last quarter net income were 18,770 K.