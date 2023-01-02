Gibraltar Industries Inc. (ROCK) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 391,290 K

Gibraltar Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: ROCK) kicked off on December 30, 2023, at the price of $46.35, down -0.86% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $46.35 and dropped to $45.63 before settling in for the closing price of $46.28. Over the past 52 weeks, ROCK has traded in a range of $36.58-$68.72.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 5.90% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -10.90%. With a float of $30.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $31.71 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2011 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.11, operating margin of +8.54, and the pretax margin is +7.43.

Gibraltar Industries Inc. (ROCK) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Building Products & Equipment Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 20, was worth 61,053. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,600 shares at a rate of $38.16, taking the stock ownership to the 12,683 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 01, when Company’s Director bought 1,648 for $45.70, making the entire transaction worth $75,315. This insider now owns 8,623 shares in total.

Gibraltar Industries Inc. (ROCK) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.8) by $0.16. This company achieved a net margin of +5.56 while generating a return on equity of 9.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.8 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -10.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 16.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Gibraltar Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: ROCK) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Gibraltar Industries Inc.’s (ROCK) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.02. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 24.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.74, a number that is poised to hit 0.58 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Gibraltar Industries Inc. (ROCK)

Gibraltar Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: ROCK) saw its 5-day average volume 87420.0, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.21 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.48.

During the past 100 days, Gibraltar Industries Inc.’s (ROCK) raw stochastic average was set at 56.30%, which indicates a significant increase from 21.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.78% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $48.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $43.99. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $46.28 in the near term. At $46.67, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $47.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $45.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $45.23. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $44.84.

Gibraltar Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: ROCK) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.43 billion has total of 30,971K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,340 M in contrast with the sum of 75,630 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 391,290 K and last quarter income was 34,300 K.