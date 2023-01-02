Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 60,350 K

December 30, 2023, Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT) trading session started at the price of $5.77, that was -1.19% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.8763 and dropped to $5.725 before settling in for the closing price of $5.87. A 52-week range for GILT has been $4.97 – $9.11.

Annual sales at Technology sector company slipped by -5.10% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -108.50%. With a float of $47.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $56.61 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 796 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.15, operating margin of +0.53, and the pretax margin is +0.21.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. stocks. The insider ownership of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. is 13.20%, while institutional ownership is 32.00%.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -1.41 while generating a return on equity of -1.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -108.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 12.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.04, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT)

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT) saw its 5-day average volume 0.19 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.26 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.’s (GILT) raw stochastic average was set at 35.17%, which indicates a significant decrease from 89.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.55% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 40.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.46. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.88 in the near term. At $5.95, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.65. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.57.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT) Key Stats

There are 56,610K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 332.28 million. As of now, sales total 214,970 K while income totals -3,030 K. Its latest quarter income was 60,350 K while its last quarter net income were 2,120 K.