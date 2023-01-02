Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAIN) volume exceeds 0.11 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: GAIN) kicked off on December 30, 2023, at the price of $12.87, down -0.23% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.10 and dropped to $12.77 before settling in for the closing price of $12.94. Over the past 52 weeks, GAIN has traded in a range of $11.30-$16.74.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 142.20%. With a float of $32.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $33.23 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +57.90, operating margin of +140.60, and the pretax margin is +120.38.

Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAIN) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Asset Management Industry. The insider ownership of Gladstone Investment Corporation is 2.22%, while institutional ownership is 13.14%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 16, was worth 39,182. In this transaction President of this company bought 3,000 shares at a rate of $13.06, taking the stock ownership to the 141,916 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 19, when Company’s Chief Valuation Officer bought 100 for $15.61, making the entire transaction worth $1,561. This insider now owns 100 shares in total.

Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAIN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.21) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +120.38 while generating a return on equity of 24.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 142.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.00% during the next five years compared to -1.82% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: GAIN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Gladstone Investment Corporation’s (GAIN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.26, a number that is poised to hit 0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAIN)

The latest stats from [Gladstone Investment Corporation, GAIN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.1 million was inferior to 0.12 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, Gladstone Investment Corporation’s (GAIN) raw stochastic average was set at 33.86%, which indicates a significant decrease from 34.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.99% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.31. Now, the first resistance to watch is $13.08. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $13.26. The third major resistance level sits at $13.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.60. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.42.

Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: GAIN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 429.06 million has total of 33,235K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 72,550 K in contrast with the sum of 102,320 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 20,800 K and last quarter income was 3,080 K.