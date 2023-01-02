Global Partners LP (GLP) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.12 million

Global Partners LP (NYSE: GLP) kicked off on December 30, 2023, at the price of $34.50, up 0.84% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $35.29 and dropped to $34.00 before settling in for the closing price of $34.48. Over the past 52 weeks, GLP has traded in a range of $20.23-$36.30.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 10.00% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -52.10%. With a float of $27.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $33.92 million.

The firm has a total of 3490 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Global Partners LP (GLP) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream Industry. The insider ownership of Global Partners LP is 3.00%, while institutional ownership is 28.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 25, was worth 67,473. In this transaction General Partner of this company bought 2,100 shares at a rate of $32.13, taking the stock ownership to the 58,044 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 23, when Company’s General Partner bought 2,000 for $31.50, making the entire transaction worth $63,000. This insider now owns 55,944 shares in total.

Global Partners LP (GLP) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.21) by $3.4. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.47 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -52.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Global Partners LP (NYSE: GLP) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Global Partners LP’s (GLP) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.06. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.92, a number that is poised to hit 1.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Global Partners LP (GLP)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Global Partners LP, GLP], we can find that recorded value of 0.19 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.13 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.29.

During the past 100 days, Global Partners LP’s (GLP) raw stochastic average was set at 87.30%, which indicates a significant increase from 60.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.11% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 46.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $31.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $28.07. Now, the first resistance to watch is $35.37. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $35.98. The third major resistance level sits at $36.66. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $34.08, it is likely to go to the next support level at $33.40. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $32.79.

Global Partners LP (NYSE: GLP) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.17 billion has total of 33,856K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 13,248 M in contrast with the sum of 57,220 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 4,627 M and last quarter income was 109,410 K.