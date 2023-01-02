Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN) last year’s performance of 37.96% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

A new trading day began on December 30, 2023, with Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRIN) stock priced at $18.77, down -0.64% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.05 and dropped to $18.5576 before settling in for the closing price of $18.83. GRIN’s price has ranged from $10.90 to $23.39 over the past 52 weeks.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 4.20% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 398.30%. With a float of $13.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $19.00 million.

The firm has a total of 596 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +38.55, operating margin of +30.89, and the pretax margin is +29.08.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Marine Shipping Industry. The insider ownership of Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. is 22.70%, while institutional ownership is 32.40%.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +26.78 while generating a return on equity of 45.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 26.99 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 398.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRIN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.76. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.40, a number that is poised to hit 0.54 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.72 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., GRIN], we can find that recorded value of 0.1 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.39 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.37.

During the past 100 days, Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd.’s (GRIN) raw stochastic average was set at 3.93%, which indicates a significant decrease from 6.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.64% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 51.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $23.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.71. Now, the first resistance to watch is $18.99. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $19.26. The third major resistance level sits at $19.48. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.50, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.28. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $18.00.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRIN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 357.74 million, the company has a total of 19,250K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 455,840 K while annual income is 118,930 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 107,220 K while its latest quarter income was 22,150 K.