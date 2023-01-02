HCI Group Inc. (HCI) posted a 2.46% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

HCI Group Inc. (NYSE: HCI) on December 30, 2023, started off the session at the price of $40.41, plunging -3.95% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $41.11 and dropped to $38.74 before settling in for the closing price of $41.22. Within the past 52 weeks, HCI’s price has moved between $27.65 and $87.42.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 8.90%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -93.90%. With a float of $6.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $8.43 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 513 employees.

HCI Group Inc. (HCI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Insurance – Property & Casualty industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of HCI Group Inc. is 18.20%, while institutional ownership is 69.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 20, was worth 5,956. In this transaction GC/Corporate Secretary of this company bought 165 shares at a rate of $36.10, taking the stock ownership to the 3,480 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 16, when Company’s Director bought 2,000 for $33.50, making the entire transaction worth $67,000. This insider now owns 2,100 shares in total.

HCI Group Inc. (HCI) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.24) by -$0.95. This company achieved a net margin of +0.45 while generating a return on equity of 0.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -93.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.00% during the next five years compared to -40.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

HCI Group Inc. (NYSE: HCI) Trading Performance Indicators

HCI Group Inc. (HCI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.73. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 22.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -6.63, a number that is poised to hit 0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of HCI Group Inc. (HCI)

Looking closely at HCI Group Inc. (NYSE: HCI), its last 5-days average volume was 0.1 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.12 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.03.

During the past 100 days, HCI Group Inc.’s (HCI) raw stochastic average was set at 35.80%, which indicates a significant decrease from 81.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.47% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 65.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $36.80, while its 200-day Moving Average is $54.25. However, in the short run, HCI Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $40.89. Second resistance stands at $42.18. The third major resistance level sits at $43.26. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $38.52, it is likely to go to the next support level at $37.44. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $36.15.

HCI Group Inc. (NYSE: HCI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 361.06 million based on 8,757K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 407,920 K and income totals 1,860 K. The company made 126,650 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -50,960 K in sales during its previous quarter.