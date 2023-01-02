Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK) kicked off at the price of $13.00: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ: HTBK) on December 30, 2023, started off the session at the price of $12.85, soaring 1.33% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.05 and dropped to $12.81 before settling in for the closing price of $12.83. Within the past 52 weeks, HTBK’s price has moved between $10.42 and $14.87.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 10.20%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 34.00%. With a float of $58.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $60.69 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 327 employees.

Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Regional industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Heritage Commerce Corp is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 73.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 06, was worth 23,522. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,727 shares at a rate of $13.62, taking the stock ownership to the 336,527 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 05, when Company’s Director bought 1,325 for $13.67, making the entire transaction worth $18,109. This insider now owns 334,800 shares in total.

Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.3 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.29) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 34.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.00% during the next five years compared to 1.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ: HTBK) Trading Performance Indicators

Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.49. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 27.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.98, a number that is poised to hit 0.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK)

Looking closely at Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ: HTBK), its last 5-days average volume was 0.19 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.17 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, Heritage Commerce Corp’s (HTBK) raw stochastic average was set at 51.05%, which indicates a significant increase from 26.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.00% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.73, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.02. However, in the short run, Heritage Commerce Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $13.10. Second resistance stands at $13.19. The third major resistance level sits at $13.34. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.71. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $12.62.

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ: HTBK) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 778.96 million based on 60,719K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 162,940 K and income totals 47,700 K. The company made 52,960 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 18,070 K in sales during its previous quarter.