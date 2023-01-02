ICU Medical Inc. (ICUI)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

On December 30, 2023, ICU Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: ICUI) opened at $158.13, lower -0.82% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $159.16 and dropped to $154.30 before settling in for the closing price of $158.78. Price fluctuations for ICUI have ranged from $128.90 to $251.73 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 28.30% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 17.70% at the time writing. With a float of $20.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $23.91 million.

In an organization with 8500 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

ICU Medical Inc. (ICUI) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of ICU Medical Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 96.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 15, was worth 52,039. In this transaction VP, General Counsel of this company sold 325 shares at a rate of $160.12, taking the stock ownership to the 3,046 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 12, when Company’s Director bought 25,835 for $172.91, making the entire transaction worth $4,467,256. This insider now owns 281,444 shares in total.

ICU Medical Inc. (ICUI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $1.66) by -$0.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.8 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 16.00% during the next five years compared to 5.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ICU Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: ICUI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for ICU Medical Inc. (ICUI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.57, a number that is poised to hit 1.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ICU Medical Inc. (ICUI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 99260.0. That was inferior than the volume of 0.2 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.73.

During the past 100 days, ICU Medical Inc.’s (ICUI) raw stochastic average was set at 56.19%, which indicates a significant increase from 49.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.30% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $153.33, while its 200-day Moving Average is $173.66. However, in the short run, ICU Medical Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $159.66. Second resistance stands at $161.84. The third major resistance level sits at $164.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $154.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $152.12. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $149.94.

ICU Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: ICUI) Key Stats

There are currently 23,982K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.81 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,316 M according to its annual income of 103,140 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 597,860 K and its income totaled -13,210 K.