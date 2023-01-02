Investors finally get a glimpse of Cepton Inc. (CPTN) volume hitting the figure of 0.12 million.

December 30, 2023, Cepton Inc. (NASDAQ: CPTN) trading session started at the price of $1.26. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.285 and dropped to $1.24 before settling in for the closing price of $1.27. A 52-week range for CPTN has been $1.01 – $80.16.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -89.70%. With a float of $58.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $155.69 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 151 workers is very important to gauge.

Cepton Inc. (CPTN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Cepton Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Cepton Inc. is 1.70%, while institutional ownership is 6.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 14, was worth 18,963. In this transaction CEO and President of this company sold 10,836 shares at a rate of $1.75, taking the stock ownership to the 28,784,268 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 11, when Company’s CEO and President sold 55,202 for $1.84, making the entire transaction worth $101,572. This insider now owns 28,795,104 shares in total.

Cepton Inc. (CPTN) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.09) by $0.1. This company achieved a return on equity of 9.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -89.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cepton Inc. (NASDAQ: CPTN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Cepton Inc. (CPTN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 27.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.28, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cepton Inc. (CPTN)

The latest stats from [Cepton Inc., CPTN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.11 million was inferior to 0.61 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Cepton Inc.’s (CPTN) raw stochastic average was set at 8.02%, which indicates a significant decrease from 43.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 59.79% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 95.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.6192, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.0663. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.2900. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.3100. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3350. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2450, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2200. The third support level lies at $1.2000 if the price breaches the second support level.

Cepton Inc. (NASDAQ: CPTN) Key Stats

There are 156,414K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 198.81 million. As of now, sales total 2,006 K while income totals 360 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,800 K while its last quarter net income were -17,400 K.