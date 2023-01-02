Search
Sana Meer
Investors finally get a glimpse of Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (COEP) volume hitting the figure of 82647.0.

Analyst Insights

On December 30, 2023, Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COEP) opened at $1.40, higher 14.70% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.5999 and dropped to $1.35 before settling in for the closing price of $1.34. Price fluctuations for COEP have ranged from $1.03 to $21.42 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 188.10% at the time writing. With a float of $5.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $6.30 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2 workers is very important to gauge.

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (COEP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is 51.42%, while institutional ownership is 55.10%.

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (COEP) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a return on equity of 24.82.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 188.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COEP) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (COEP). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.62, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (COEP)

The latest stats from [Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc., COEP] show that its last 5-days average volume of 43000.0 was superior to 39538.0 than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s (COEP) raw stochastic average was set at 2.46%, which indicates a significant decrease from 53.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 226.66% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1,059.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.1622, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.1934. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.6375. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.7436. The third major resistance level sits at $1.8874. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3876, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2438. The third support level lies at $1.1377 if the price breaches the second support level.

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COEP) Key Stats

There are currently 5,116K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 6.80 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 75 K according to its annual income of 15,230 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -5,650 K.

Newsletter

 

Subscribe

 

