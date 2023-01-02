Investors finally get a glimpse of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE) volume hitting the figure of 0.11 million.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ: EGLE) kicked off on December 30, 2023, at the price of $50.25, down -1.27% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $50.57 and dropped to $49.41 before settling in for the closing price of $50.58. Over the past 52 weeks, EGLE has traded in a range of $38.10-$78.75.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 36.70%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 446.60%. With a float of $12.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $12.99 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +49.69, operating margin of +43.77, and the pretax margin is +31.10.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Marine Shipping Industry. The insider ownership of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. is 1.60%, while institutional ownership is 86.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 21, was worth 761,800. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 15,000 shares at a rate of $50.79, taking the stock ownership to the 147,521 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 06, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 3,022 for $78.06, making the entire transaction worth $235,897. This insider now owns 52,323 shares in total.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $4.98 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $4.9) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +31.10 while generating a return on equity of 32.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.97 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 446.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ: EGLE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.’s (EGLE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.92. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 19.05, a number that is poised to hit 1.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE)

The latest stats from [Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc., EGLE] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.13 million was inferior to 0.36 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.77.

During the past 100 days, Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.’s (EGLE) raw stochastic average was set at 56.67%, which indicates a significant increase from 55.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.43% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 48.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $50.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $54.34. Now, the first resistance to watch is $50.54. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $51.13. The third major resistance level sits at $51.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $49.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $48.81. The third support level lies at $48.22 if the price breaches the second support level.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ: EGLE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 692.17 million has total of 13,681K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 594,540 K in contrast with the sum of 184,900 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 185,310 K and last quarter income was 77,220 K.