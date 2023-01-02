Investors finally get a glimpse of Getty Realty Corp. (GTY) volume hitting the figure of 0.26 million.

On December 30, 2023, Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE: GTY) opened at $34.01, lower -0.91% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $34.2587 and dropped to $33.6076 before settling in for the closing price of $34.16. Price fluctuations for GTY have ranged from $24.66 to $35.77 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company grew by 6.20% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -15.30% at the time writing. With a float of $42.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $46.73 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 31 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +66.64, operating margin of +52.91, and the pretax margin is +46.37.

Getty Realty Corp. (GTY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Getty Realty Corp. is 9.77%, while institutional ownership is 76.50%.

Getty Realty Corp. (GTY) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.27) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +46.37 while generating a return on equity of 11.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -15.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE: GTY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Getty Realty Corp. (GTY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.87. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 152.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.70, a number that is poised to hit 0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Getty Realty Corp. (GTY)

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE: GTY) saw its 5-day average volume 0.31 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.27 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.70.

During the past 100 days, Getty Realty Corp.’s (GTY) raw stochastic average was set at 81.32%, which indicates a significant increase from 27.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.35% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 25.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $32.64, while its 200-day Moving Average is $29.12. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $34.20 in the near term. At $34.56, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $34.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $33.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $33.25. The third support level lies at $32.90 if the price breaches the second support level.

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE: GTY) Key Stats

There are currently 46,734K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.60 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 155,410 K according to its annual income of 62,860 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 41,970 K and its income totaled 13,300 K.