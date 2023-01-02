Investors finally get a glimpse of Recruiter.com Group Inc. (RCRT) volume hitting the figure of 78914.0.

Recruiter.com Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RCRT) kicked off on December 30, 2023, at the price of $0.3428, up 17.31% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.4678 and dropped to $0.3428 before settling in for the closing price of $0.36. Over the past 52 weeks, RCRT has traded in a range of $0.31-$3.28.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 78.30%. With a float of $11.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $14.85 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 70 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.44, operating margin of -64.98, and the pretax margin is -73.63.

Recruiter.com Group Inc. (RCRT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Staffing & Employment Services Industry. The insider ownership of Recruiter.com Group Inc. is 29.79%, while institutional ownership is 11.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 14, was worth 4,619. In this transaction Director of this company bought 4,762 shares at a rate of $0.97, taking the stock ownership to the 5,175 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 13, when Company’s President and COO bought 3,000 for $0.91, making the entire transaction worth $2,729. This insider now owns 1,020,693 shares in total.

Recruiter.com Group Inc. (RCRT) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.25) by $0.17. This company achieved a net margin of -73.63 while generating a return on equity of -657.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 78.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Recruiter.com Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RCRT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Recruiter.com Group Inc.’s (RCRT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.20, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Recruiter.com Group Inc. (RCRT)

Recruiter.com Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RCRT) saw its 5-day average volume 52400.0, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.11 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Recruiter.com Group Inc.’s (RCRT) raw stochastic average was set at 7.26%, which indicates a significant decrease from 69.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 136.58% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 121.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4979, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1768. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.4769 in the near term. At $0.5348, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6019. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3519, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2848. The third support level lies at $0.2269 if the price breaches the second support level.

Recruiter.com Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RCRT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 5.80 million has total of 16,278K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 22,180 K in contrast with the sum of -16,330 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 6,970 K and last quarter income was -5,630 K.