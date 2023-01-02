Investors finally get a glimpse of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (TFPM) volume hitting the figure of 80055.0.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE: TFPM) on December 30, 2023, started off the session at the price of $14.20, plunging -3.37% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.20 and dropped to $13.60 before settling in for the closing price of $14.24. Within the past 52 weeks, TFPM’s price has moved between $10.36 and $16.60.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -14.10%. With a float of $21.39 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $155.97 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 13 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +55.08, operating margin of +45.70, and the pretax margin is +34.55.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (TFPM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Other Precious Metals & Mining industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. is 86.28%, while institutional ownership is 89.00%.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (TFPM) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +30.27 while generating a return on equity of 3.89.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -14.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE: TFPM) Trading Performance Indicators

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (TFPM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 16.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 15.17. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 36.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.46, a number that is poised to hit 0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (TFPM)

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE: TFPM) saw its 5-day average volume 59600.0, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 17026.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.60.

During the past 100 days, Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp.’s (TFPM) raw stochastic average was set at 70.30%, which indicates a significant increase from 44.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.88% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.65. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $14.11 in the near term. At $14.45, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $14.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.25. The third support level lies at $12.91 if the price breaches the second support level.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE: TFPM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.98 billion based on 155,855K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 150,421 K and income totals 45,527 K. The company made 33,754 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 12,815 K in sales during its previous quarter.